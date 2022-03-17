Ranch dressing lovers rejoice. Our Classic Ranch is made with 100% sunflower oil, a squeeze of lemon juice, a pinch of dill weed, black pepper, garlic, and other delicious natural ingredients. At Sir Kensington's, we make real Ranch from ingredients you can pronounce. Our Ranch is carefully made with Certified Humane free-range eggs which means our hens have 24/7 access to food and outdoors. We only use the best ingredients possible. We believe if it's not food, it doesn't belong in our food. Our condiments are always in good taste, with good taste, for those with good taste.

COLD WEATHER WARNING: Ranch is at risk of separation if exposed to freezing temperatures; While safe to eat, it cannot be returned to its intended state.; Please bear this in mind before ordering

