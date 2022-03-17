Hover to Zoom
Sir Kensington's Paleo Classic Gluten-Free Condiments Mixed Picnic Pack
3 ctUPC: 1004800101092
Meet the Sir Kensington's Condiment Classics. The Classic Ketchup is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, the Mayo is made with 100% Sunflower Oil, and the Spicy Brown Mustard is made with grade A mustard seeds and a touch of Vermont maple syrup.
- Our Classic Ketchup contains no high-fructose corn syrup and is made with tomatoes as the first ingredient (not paste or concentrate). For fries sake.
- Sir Kensington's Condiment Mixed Picnic Pack contains our Classic Ketchup, Classic Mayonnaise, and Spicy Brown Mustard, all made with the highest quality, non GMO ingredients
- Our Classic Mayonnaise is made with 100% Sunflower Oil, Certified Humane free range eggs, and a squeeze of organic lemon juice. It's the best from our nest.