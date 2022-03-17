Meet the Sir Kensington's Condiment Classics. The Classic Ketchup is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, the Mayo is made with 100% Sunflower Oil, and the Spicy Brown Mustard is made with grade A mustard seeds and a touch of Vermont maple syrup.

Our Classic Ketchup contains no high-fructose corn syrup and is made with tomatoes as the first ingredient (not paste or concentrate). For fries sake.

Sir Kensington's Condiment Mixed Picnic Pack contains our Classic Ketchup, Classic Mayonnaise, and Spicy Brown Mustard, all made with the highest quality, non GMO ingredients

Our Classic Mayonnaise is made with 100% Sunflower Oil, Certified Humane free range eggs, and a squeeze of organic lemon juice. It's the best from our nest.