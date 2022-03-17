Sir Kensington's Special Sauce, a condiment with a touch of paprika, a dash of mustard, the crunch of pickles, and the tang of real mayonnaise, delivers roadside flavor with farmstand ingredients. Open sesame buns. At Sir Kensington's, we make real condiments from ingredients you can pronounce. Our Special Sauce is carefully made with Certified Humane free-range eggs which means our hens have 24/7 access to food and to the outdoors. We only use the best ingredients possible. All Sir Kensington's condiments and dressings are Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-free, Soy-free, Paleo-friendly, and Kosher. Sir Kensington's never uses any artificial ingredients, colors, or preservative. We believe if it's not food, it doesn't belong in our food. Our condiments are always in good taste, with good taste, for those with good taste.

COLD WEATHER NOTICE: Our products are at risk of separation if exposed to freezing temperatures in transit. Separated products are safe to eat, however, they can't be returned to their intended state including mayo.