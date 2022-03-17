Sir Kensington's classic ketchup is made with non-GMO ingredients like vine-ripened tomatoes, delicious spices, and just a touch of fair trade organic raw cane sugar for amazing taste. This low-sugar ketchup gets its rich flavor from real tomatoes and is the perfect condiment for french fries, burgers, and sandwich spreads.



At Sir Kensington's, we make real condiments from ingredients you can pronounce. We strive to source the best ingredients possible, such as real tomatoes from California's Central Valley. All our condiments and dressings are proudly Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, soy-free, and kosher. We never use any artificial ingredients, colors, or preservatives because we believe that, if it's not food, it doesn't belong in our food.

