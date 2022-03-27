The Sistema® Bento Lunch To Go™ is perfect for transporting your lunch and snacks on the go. Simply place your food into the container and close the distinctive Sistema® easy-locking clip to seal. Features an easy locking clip, multiple removable compartments and a yogurt pot to make it simple to keep your food fresh and separate until ready to eat. Stackable and safe to use in the dishwasher (top rack), microwave (lid open), fridge & freezer.

Phthalate & BPA free

Assortment may vary by store