Sister Schubert's® Dinner Yeast Rolls
Product Details
Never compromise the ingredients! Sister Schubert, Founder. Sister Schubert began making rolls in her own kitchen for a holiday bake sale. The rolls were so popular, Sister began selling them to grocery stores so everyone could enjoy them, and Sister Schubert's Homemade Rolls were born. Sister, a nickname given to her by her older sister as a child, bakes her delicious rolls using the finest ingredients and no preservatives and then freezes them fresh. All you must do is heat, serve and savor the homemade taste...pure & simple.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Eggs, Soybean Oil, Salt, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil, Yeast, Mono and Undefined-glycerides, Whey
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
