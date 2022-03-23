Sister Schubert's® Dinner Yeast Rolls Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Sister Schubert's® Dinner Yeast Rolls

20 ct / 30 ozUPC: 0074816262110
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

Never compromise the ingredients! Sister Schubert, Founder. Sister Schubert began making rolls in her own kitchen for a holiday bake sale. The rolls were so popular, Sister began selling them to grocery stores so everyone could enjoy them, and Sister Schubert's Homemade Rolls were born. Sister, a nickname given to her by her older sister as a child, bakes her delicious rolls using the finest ingredients and no preservatives and then freezes them fresh. All you must do is heat, serve and savor the homemade taste...pure & simple.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1roll (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6.15%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Eggs, Soybean Oil, Salt, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil, Yeast, Mono and Undefined-glycerides, Whey

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More