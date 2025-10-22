Ingredients

Pre-workout Explosion Blend : Vitamin C ( as : Ascorbic Acid ) , Caffeine Anhydrous , Choline Bitartrate , Niacinamide , L-Tyrosine . Advanced Pump Complex : Taurine , L-citrulline , L-citrulline Malate , L Arginine Hcl . Other Ingredients : Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Maltodextrin , Malic Acid , Sucralose , Calcium Silicate , Silicon Dioxide , Acesulfame-Potassium , Red 40 .

Allergen Info

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

