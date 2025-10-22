Six Star Pre-Workout Explosion Fruit Punch Flavored Sports Supplement
Product Details
Powerful physiques are the result of intense, focused workouts, and to get there, you need a high energy level to set you up for an effective session. Our Pre-Workout Explosion is precisely dosed with arginine AKG, beta-alanine, creatine and caffeine to help you reach peak performance. Beta-alanine is a well-known pre-workout ingredient that increases muscle carnosine levels and, as a result, buffers lactic acid, so you can train longer. Arginine is an amino acid and a great vasodilator, which means it improves your blood flow and makes your pumps more explosive. Caffeine stimulates your nervous system to boost energy and alertness, while creatine is a supplementary ingredient for increased strength capacity.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pre-workout Explosion Blend : Vitamin C ( as : Ascorbic Acid ) , Caffeine Anhydrous , Choline Bitartrate , Niacinamide , L-Tyrosine . Advanced Pump Complex : Taurine , L-citrulline , L-citrulline Malate , L Arginine Hcl . Other Ingredients : Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Maltodextrin , Malic Acid , Sucralose , Calcium Silicate , Silicon Dioxide , Acesulfame-Potassium , Red 40 .
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
