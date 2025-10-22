Six Star Pre-Workout Explosion Fruit Punch Flavored Sports Supplement Perspective: front
Six Star Pre-Workout Explosion Fruit Punch Flavored Sports Supplement Perspective: left
Six Star Pre-Workout Explosion Fruit Punch Flavored Sports Supplement Perspective: right
Six Star Pre-Workout Explosion Fruit Punch Flavored Sports Supplement

7.41 ozUPC: 0063165670711
Powerful physiques are the result of intense, focused workouts, and to get there, you need a high energy level to set you up for an effective session. Our Pre-Workout Explosion is precisely dosed with arginine AKG, beta-alanine, creatine and caffeine to help you reach peak performance. Beta-alanine is a well-known pre-workout ingredient that increases muscle carnosine levels and, as a result, buffers lactic acid, so you can train longer. Arginine is an amino acid and a great vasodilator, which means it improves your blood flow and makes your pumps more explosive. Caffeine stimulates your nervous system to boost energy and alertness, while creatine is a supplementary ingredient for increased strength capacity.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate0.9g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Pre-workout Explosion Blend : Vitamin C ( as : Ascorbic Acid ) , Caffeine Anhydrous , Choline Bitartrate , Niacinamide , L-Tyrosine . Advanced Pump Complex : Taurine , L-citrulline , L-citrulline Malate , L Arginine Hcl . Other Ingredients : Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Maltodextrin , Malic Acid , Sucralose , Calcium Silicate , Silicon Dioxide , Acesulfame-Potassium , Red 40 .

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.