Sixteen Bricks Sourdough Boule
1 lbUPC: 0085573900702
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2 ounces
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13%
Total Carbohydrate28g10%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g0%
Protein5g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Wheat flour, water, Sea salt, Rye flour, Yeast, Ascorbic Acid
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
