Nutrition Facts

8.0 Approximately servings per container

Serving size 2 ounces

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 300mg 13%

Total Carbohydrate 28g 10% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 0g 0%

Protein 5g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 2mg 10%