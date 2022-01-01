Hover to Zoom
Skinnygirl Margarita - 25.4 Proof
750 mLUPC: 0008068611004
Product Details
Made from premium Blue Agave Silver Tequila and lightly sweetened with agave nectar, the original Skinnygirl Margarita is still delicious and low-calorie.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories37.3
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1.7g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ice , Lime Juice , Tequila , Triple Sec , Salt .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
