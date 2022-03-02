Enjoy a refreshing, tropical-scented shaving experience with Skintimate Coconut Delight Shave Gel. The hydrating formula, infused with seven moisturizers and coconut water, helps replenish skin's natural moisture while providing razor protection for healthy-feeling, smooth skin. Skintimate shave gel is free from parabens and phthalates and comes in a convenient can with a rust-free bottom. Optimize your shaving experience by pairing this shaving cream with the new Skintimate Coconut Delight Three-Blade Disposable Razors.