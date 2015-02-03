Skintimate Dry Skin Moisturizing Shave Gel Twin Pack Perspective: front
Skintimate Dry Skin Moisturizing Shave Gel Twin Pack Perspective: back
Skintimate Dry Skin Moisturizing Shave Gel Twin Pack Perspective: left
Skintimate Dry Skin Moisturizing Shave Gel Twin Pack Perspective: right
Skintimate Dry Skin Moisturizing Shave Gel Twin Pack Perspective: top
Skintimate Dry Skin Moisturizing Shave Gel Twin Pack

2 ct / 7 ozUPC: 0084105800574
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

Skintimate® Dry Skin Women's Shave Gel is made especially for women with dry skin who crave the moisturization of a rich, protective gel. Get the moisturization you crave in a rich, nourishing gel. Skintimate Dry Skin Women's Shave Gel contains moisturizing lanolin and vitamin E - along with other conditioners, emollients and lubricants. The moisture-rich lotionized gel formulations contain nourishing moisturizers and vitamins to help replenish skin's natural moisture. Skintimate Women's Shave Gel offers unbeatable razor protection for a close, comfortable shave and healthy feeling, smooth skin.

  • Formulated with moisturizing lanolin and vitamin E for dry skin
  • Foams into a rich creamy lather
  • Rich lather lets your razor glide smoothly, to help prevent nicks and cuts