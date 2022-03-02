Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Skintimate Skin Therapy Dry Skin Moisturizing Shave Gel with Vitamin E
7 ozUPC: 0084105800562
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Skinmate® Skin Therapy - Lotionized dry skin moisturizing shave gel combines a unique moisture-rich lotionized gel with Lanolin, Olive Butter and antioxidant vitamin E to help replenish tight, dry and flaky skin's natural moisture and provide unbeatable razor protection for a close, comfortable shave and healthy feeling, smooth skin.