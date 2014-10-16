Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Skintimate Skin Therapy Sensitive Skin Vitamin E Lotionized Shave Gel
7 ozUPC: 0084105800564
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Skintimate® Sensitive Skin Women's Shave Gel treats your sensitive skin to the protection and moisturization it richly deserves. We're sensitive to your shaving needs. Skintimate Sensitive Skin Women's Shave Gel is formulated for skin just like yours. With ALOE, VITAMIN E and other conditioners and lubricants, the formula helps moisturize and soften skin while helping to protect against nicks and cuts. The MOISTURE-RICH lotionized gel formulations contain nourishing moisturizers and vitamins to help replenish skin's natural moisture. Skintimate Women's Shave Gel FOAMS into a rich creamy lather and allows the razor to glide easily over skin offering UNBEATABLE razor protection for a close, comfortable shave and healthy feeling, smooth skin.
- Formulated with moisturizing VITAMIN E, ALOE and OLIVE BUTTER for SENSITIVE SKIN
- FOAMS into a rich creamy lather and allows the razor to glide easily over skin
- UNBEATABLE razor protection for a close, comfortable shave and healthy feeling, smooth skin