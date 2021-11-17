Hover to Zoom
Skippy® Creamy Peanut Butter
28 ozUPC: 0003760010624
- Fuel The Fun!
- No Preservatives, Artificial Flavors, or Colors
- 7g Protein (Per Serving)
- Good Source of Vitamin E
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Niacin3.2mg20%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E1.5Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Soybean and Rapeseed Oil), To Prevent Separation, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
