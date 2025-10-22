Hover to Zoom
Skippy® Creamy Peanut Butter
40 ozUPC: 0003760010625
Product Details
With 4 simple ingredients, 7 grams of protein, and no artificial flavors or colors, this creamy peanut butter is perfect for any snack or part of any meal. From a delicious piece of peanut butter toast, to apples or celery with a peanut buttery dip, the different ways to enjoy Skippy are endless.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Niacin3.2mg20%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E1.5mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Soybean and Rapeseed Oil) To Prevent Separation, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
