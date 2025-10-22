Skippy® Creamy Peanut Butter
Product Details
Spread on the smiles with smooth, creamy peanut buttery perfection. SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter adds more yum and fun to just about anything. It's nothing but smooth snacking with this creamy classic. With 4 simple ingredients, 7 grams of protein, and no artificial flavors or colors, this creamy peanut butter is perfect for any snack or part of any meal. From a delicious piece of peanut butter toast, to apples or celery with a peanut buttery dip, the different ways to enjoy Skippy® are endless.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Soybean and Rapeseed Oil) To Prevent Separation Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More