Skippy® Natural Super Chunk Extra Chunky Peanut Butter Spread
15 ozUPC: 0003760010503
Purchase Options
Product Details
There's a reason why Skippy® Natural Super Chunk Peanut Butter Spread uses only simple ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives: to make the perfect addition to any snack. With no stirring required, this natural chunky peanut butter spread makes it easy to spread the fun.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Niacin3.2mg20%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E1.5Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Palm Oil, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
