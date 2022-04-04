Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Skippy No Sugar Added Chunky Peanut Butter Spread
16 ozUPC: 0003760011482
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
Go to your Skippy place.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g28%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg5%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Niacin3.2mg20%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
Vitamin E1.5International Unit10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts , Palm Oil , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More