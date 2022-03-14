Ingredients

CITRIC ACID, MALTODEXTRIN, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, ASPARTAME*, SALT, CELLULOSE GUM, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, MAGNESIUM OXIDE, RED 40, ARTIFICIAL COLOR, PECTIN, DISODIUM PHOSPHATE, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), GUAR GUM, BLUE 1

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More