Skittles Variety Pack Singles to Go Drink Mix
20 ct / 0.20 ozUPC: 0007239232820
Product Details
4 Flavor Varieties - Great Skittles taste.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
20.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
CITRIC ACID, MALTODEXTRIN, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, ASPARTAME*, SALT, CELLULOSE GUM, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, MAGNESIUM OXIDE, RED 40, ARTIFICIAL COLOR, PECTIN, DISODIUM PHOSPHATE, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), GUAR GUM, BLUE 1
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
