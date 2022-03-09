Hover to Zoom
Skyline Chili Spicy & Tasty Hot Sauce
6 fl ozUPC: 0004172914364
Product Details
Enjoy Skyline's authentic Hot Sauce on a variety of foods.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1teaspoon (5 milliliter)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium150mg6.25%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Distilled Vinegar, Water, Red Tabasco Peppers, Salt, Red Jalapeno Peppers, Red Cayenne Peppers, Natural Flavor, Corn Starch-modified, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
