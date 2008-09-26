Sleepytime Celestial Seasonings Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Perspective: front
Sleepytime Celestial Seasonings Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Perspective: back
Sleepytime Celestial Seasonings Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Perspective: left
Sleepytime Celestial Seasonings Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Perspective: right
Sleepytime Celestial Seasonings Caffeine Free Herbal Tea

40 ctUPC: 0007073400402
Product Details

The comforting aroma and flavor of spearmint from the Pacific Northwest blends with soothing Egyptian chamomile to make this the perfect cup of tea for bedtime. The ingredients come from all over the world and all over the world, generations have wound down their day with this classic blend. With herbal ingredients that have been soothing for centuries, Sleepytime helps you relax by blending the best of nature. There's no time like Sleepytime!

  • The Original Calming Blend of Chamomile, Spearmint, and Lemongrass
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chamomile, Spearmint, Lemongrass, Tilia Flowers, Blackbeery Leaves, Orange Blossoms, Hawthorn and Rosebuds.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.