Sleepytime Celestial Seasonings Caffeine Free Herbal Tea
Product Details
The comforting aroma and flavor of spearmint from the Pacific Northwest blends with soothing Egyptian chamomile to make this the perfect cup of tea for bedtime. The ingredients come from all over the world and all over the world, generations have wound down their day with this classic blend. With herbal ingredients that have been soothing for centuries, Sleepytime helps you relax by blending the best of nature. There's no time like Sleepytime!
- The Original Calming Blend of Chamomile, Spearmint, and Lemongrass
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chamomile, Spearmint, Lemongrass, Tilia Flowers, Blackbeery Leaves, Orange Blossoms, Hawthorn and Rosebuds.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
