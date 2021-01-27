SlimFast Advanced Creamy Chocolate Meal Replacement Shakes
Product Details
Clinically Proven to Lost Weight Fast! It's never been easier to lose weight fast and keep it off—with SlimFast® Advanced!
It Works! 50 clinical studies proven the SlimFast Plan helps you effectively lose weight. You can see results in just 1 week! It's Flexible! It's easy to drink at home, work, or on-the-go.It's Delicious! With award-winning taste, there's something for everyone to enjoy. It's Nutritious! SlimFast Advanced has more proteinwith less sugar.
- 20g of protein
- 5g of fiber
- 24 vitamins & minerals
- Antioxidants
Getting started is simple—Pick a Date, Lose the Weight. The SlimFast® Plan:
- One sensible meal to enjoy your favorite foods
- Replace two meals a day with shakes or smoothies
- Indulge in three snacks to satisfy hunger between meals
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Canola Oil, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Maltodextrin, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Phosphate, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Sucralose, Carrageenan, Caramel Color.Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Phosphate, Sodium Ascorbate, Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin E Acetate, Zinc Gluconate, Ferric Orthophosphate, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, Phytonadione (Vitamin K1), Sodium Selenite, Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12), Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More