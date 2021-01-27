SlimFast Advanced Creamy Chocolate Meal Replacement Shakes Perspective: front
8 bottles / 11 fl ozUPC: 0000834678020
Product Details

Clinically Proven to Lost Weight Fast! It's never been easier to lose weight fast and keep it off—with SlimFast® Advanced!

It Works! 50 clinical studies proven the SlimFast Plan helps you effectively lose weight. You can see results in just 1 week! It's Flexible! It's easy to drink at home, work, or on-the-go.It's Delicious! With award-winning taste, there's something for everyone to enjoy. It's Nutritious! SlimFast Advanced has more proteinwith less sugar.

  • 20g of protein
  • 5g of fiber
  • 24 vitamins & minerals
  • Antioxidants

Getting started is simple—Pick a Date, Lose the Weight. The SlimFast® Plan:

  • One sensible meal to enjoy your favorite foods
  • Replace two meals a day with shakes or smoothies
  • Indulge in three snacks to satisfy hunger between meals

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (325 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium190mg7.92%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar1g
Protein20g
Biotin105mcg35%
Calcium400mg40%
Chromium36mcg30%
Iodide38mcg25.33%
Iron2.7mg15%
Magnesium140mg35%
Manganese0.7mg35%
Niacin7mg35%
Phosphorus450mg45%
Potassium790mg22.57%
Riboflavin0.68mg40%
Thiamin0.6mg40%
Vitamin A2000Number of International Units40%
Vitamin C66mg110%
Vitamin D160Number of International Units40%
Vitamin E33Number of International Units110%
Vitamin K20mcg25%
Zinc2.3mg15.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Canola Oil, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Maltodextrin, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Phosphate, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Sucralose, Carrageenan, Caramel Color.Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Phosphate, Sodium Ascorbate, Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin E Acetate, Zinc Gluconate, Ferric Orthophosphate, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, Phytonadione (Vitamin K1), Sodium Selenite, Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12), Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
