Welcome to SlimFast® Advanced Energy, with energy for hours to fuel your day. The perfect choice for a higher protein, lower carbapproach to losing weight fast and keeping it off. SlimFast® Advanced Energy is a specially formulated high protein meal replacement shake with 20g of protein, 1g sugar, and 5g of fiberto help control hunger and it has as much caffeine as a cup of coffee.

The SlimFast® Plan

1. One sensible meal, enjoy your favorite foods

2. Replace two meals a day with shakes, smoothies or bars

3. Indulge in three snacks, satisfy hunger between meals