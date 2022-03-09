SlimFast® Advanced Energy Mocha Cappuccino Meal Replacement Shakes Perspective: front
SlimFast® Advanced Energy Mocha Cappuccino Meal Replacement Shakes Perspective: back
SlimFast® Advanced Energy Mocha Cappuccino Meal Replacement Shakes Perspective: left
SlimFast® Advanced Energy Mocha Cappuccino Meal Replacement Shakes Perspective: right
SlimFast® Advanced Energy Mocha Cappuccino Meal Replacement Shakes

4 bottles / 11 fl ozUPC: 0000834674050
Product Details

Welcome to SlimFast® Advanced Energy, with energy for hours to fuel your day. The perfect choice for a higher protein, lower carbapproach to losing weight fast and keeping it off. SlimFast® Advanced Energy is a specially formulated high protein meal replacement shake with 20g of protein, 1g sugar, and 5g of fiberto help control hunger and it has as much caffeine as a cup of coffee.

The SlimFast® Plan
1. One sensible meal, enjoy your favorite foods
2. Replace two meals a day with shakes, smoothies or bars
3. Indulge in three snacks, satisfy hunger between meals

  • 20g of protein, 5g of fiber, 24 vitamins & minerals, Antioxidants
  • Clinically proven

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (325 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium170mg7.08%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar1g
Protein20g
Biotin105mcg35%
Calcium400mg40%
Chromium36mcg30%
Iodide38mcg25.33%
Iron2.7mg15%
Magnesium140mg35%
Manganese0.7mg35%
Niacin7mg35%
Phosphorus450mg45%
Potassium690mg19.71%
Riboflavin0.68mg40%
Thiamin0.6mg40%
Vitamin A2000Number of International Units40%
Vitamin C66mg110%
Vitamin D160Number of International Units40%
Vitamin E33Number of International Units110%
Vitamin K20mcg25%
Zinc2.3mg15.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Canola Oil, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavors, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Phosphate, Mono and Diglycerides, Potassium Citrate, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Sucarlose, Carrageenan, Molasses, Caffeine.Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Phosphate, Sodium Ascorbate, Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin E Acetate, Zinc Gluconate, Ferric Orthophosphate, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, Phytonadione (Vitamin K1), Sodium Selenite, Cyanocobalamin (Vitmain B12), Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
