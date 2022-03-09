SlimFast® Advanced Energy Mocha Cappuccino Meal Replacement Shakes
Product Details
Welcome to SlimFast® Advanced Energy, with energy for hours to fuel your day. The perfect choice for a higher protein, lower carbapproach to losing weight fast and keeping it off. SlimFast® Advanced Energy is a specially formulated high protein meal replacement shake with 20g of protein, 1g sugar, and 5g of fiberto help control hunger and it has as much caffeine as a cup of coffee.
The SlimFast® Plan
1. One sensible meal, enjoy your favorite foods
2. Replace two meals a day with shakes, smoothies or bars
3. Indulge in three snacks, satisfy hunger between meals
- 20g of protein, 5g of fiber, 24 vitamins & minerals, Antioxidants
- Clinically proven
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Canola Oil, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavors, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Phosphate, Mono and Diglycerides, Potassium Citrate, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Sucarlose, Carrageenan, Molasses, Caffeine.Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Phosphate, Sodium Ascorbate, Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin E Acetate, Zinc Gluconate, Ferric Orthophosphate, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, Phytonadione (Vitamin K1), Sodium Selenite, Cyanocobalamin (Vitmain B12), Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More