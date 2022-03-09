SlimFast® Advanced Nutrition Caramel Latte High Protein Meal Replacement Shakes
Product Details
Welcome to SlimFast® Advanced Energy, with energy for hours to fuel your day. The perfect choice for a higher protein, lower carb>> approach to losing weight fast and keeping it off*. SlimFast® Advanced Energy is a specially formulated high protein meal replacement shake with 20g of protein, 1g sugar, and 5g of fiber^ to help control hunger and it has as much caffeine as a cup of coffee.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Milk Protein Concentrate , Canola Oil , Maltodextrin , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Cellulose Gel , Cellulose Gum , Potassium Phosphate , Mono and Diglycerides , Potassium Citrate , Salt , Soy Lecithin , Sucralose , Carrageenan , Caramel Color , Caffeine . Magnesium Phosphate , Sodium Ascorbate , Calcium Phosphate , Vitamin E Acetate , Zinc Gluconate , Ferric Orthophosphate , Niacinamide , Calcium Pantothenate , Manganese Sulfate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Chromium , Sodium Chloride , Folic Acid , Biotin , Sodium Molybdate , Potassium Iodide , Phytonadione ( Vitamin K1 ) Selenite , Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) , Cholecalciferol ( Vitamin D3 ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More