Ingredients

Water , Milk Protein Concentrate , Canola Oil , Maltodextrin , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Cellulose Gel , Cellulose Gum , Potassium Phosphate , Mono and Diglycerides , Potassium Citrate , Salt , Soy Lecithin , Sucralose , Carrageenan , Caramel Color , Caffeine . Magnesium Phosphate , Sodium Ascorbate , Calcium Phosphate , Vitamin E Acetate , Zinc Gluconate , Ferric Orthophosphate , Niacinamide , Calcium Pantothenate , Manganese Sulfate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Chromium , Sodium Chloride , Folic Acid , Biotin , Sodium Molybdate , Potassium Iodide , Phytonadione ( Vitamin K1 ) Selenite , Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) , Cholecalciferol ( Vitamin D3 ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible