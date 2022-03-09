SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Peanut Butter Cup Snack Bars
Product Details
Grab & Go SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Snacks are ultra convenient to enjoy at home or on-the-go. It's always easy to stay on plan with these delicious and ready-to-eat snacks to achieve your weight loss goals. Diabetic weight loss family is nutritious & delicious!
Helps manage blood sugar with the clinically proven SlimFast Plan. The perfect combination of peanut butter and chocolate, SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Snacks are delicious and satisfy your hunger between meals. These Snacks are packed with the delicious flavor and low carb nutrition you need. SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Snacks are free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors.
The SlimFast Plan is a suitable weight loss approach for persons living with Type II Diabetes.
- One sensible meal; enjoy your favorite foods
- Replace two meals a day with SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss shakes or bars
- Indulge in three snacks—satisfy hunger between meals
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
MILK CHOCOLATE COATING [CHOCOLATE, ERYTHRITOL, COCOA BUTTER, WHOLE MILK POWDER, INULIN (NATURAL VEGETABLE FIBER), NONFAT DRY MILK, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL VANILLA EXTRACT, SALT, STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT], MCT OIL BLEND (PALM, PALM KERNEL, COCONUT), PEANUT BUTTER (PEANUTS), ERYTHRITOL, MILK PROTEIN ISOLATE, PEANUT FLOUR, PEANUT OIL, STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, SALT.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More