Grab & Go SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Snacks are ultra convenient to enjoy at home or on-the-go. It's always easy to stay on plan with these delicious and ready-to-eat snacks to achieve your weight loss goals. Diabetic weight loss family is nutritious & delicious!

Helps manage blood sugar with the clinically proven SlimFast Plan. The perfect combination of peanut butter and chocolate, SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Snacks are delicious and satisfy your hunger between meals. These Snacks are packed with the delicious flavor and low carb nutrition you need. SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Snacks are free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors.

The SlimFast Plan is a suitable weight loss approach for persons living with Type II Diabetes.