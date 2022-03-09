SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Peanut Butter Cup Snack Bars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Peanut Butter Cup Snack Bars Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Peanut Butter Cup Snack Bars Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Peanut Butter Cup Snack Bars Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Peanut Butter Cup Snack Bars Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Peanut Butter Cup Snack Bars

14 ct / 0.6 ozUPC: 0000834686151
Purchase Options

Product Details

Grab & Go SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Snacks are ultra convenient to enjoy at home or on-the-go. It's always easy to stay on plan with these delicious and ready-to-eat snacks to achieve your weight loss goals. Diabetic weight loss family is nutritious & delicious!

Helps manage blood sugar with the clinically proven SlimFast Plan. The perfect combination of peanut butter and chocolate, SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Snacks are delicious and satisfy your hunger between meals. These Snacks are packed with the delicious flavor and low carb nutrition you need. SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss Snacks are free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors.

The SlimFast Plan is a suitable weight loss approach for persons living with Type II Diabetes.

  • One sensible meal; enjoy your favorite foods
  • Replace two meals a day with SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss shakes or bars
  • Indulge in three snacks—satisfy hunger between meals

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
14.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 cup
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar1g0%
Protein2g0%
Biotin0mcg0%
Calcium26mg2%
Chloride0mg0%
Chromium0mcg0%
Copper0mg0%
Iodide0mcg0%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium0mg0%
Manganese0mg0%
Molybdenum0mcg0%
Niacin0mg0%
Phosphorus0mg0%
Potassium62mg2%
Riboflavin0mg0%
Thiamin0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0mcg0%
Zinc0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
MILK CHOCOLATE COATING [CHOCOLATE, ERYTHRITOL, COCOA BUTTER, WHOLE MILK POWDER, INULIN (NATURAL VEGETABLE FIBER), NONFAT DRY MILK, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL VANILLA EXTRACT, SALT, STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT], MCT OIL BLEND (PALM, PALM KERNEL, COCONUT), PEANUT BUTTER (PEANUTS), ERYTHRITOL, MILK PROTEIN ISOLATE, PEANUT FLOUR, PEANUT OIL, STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, SALT.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More