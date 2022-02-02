The clinically-proven SlimFast®Plan combines 40+ years of helping people, just like you, lose weight fast and keep it off.* The Plan† is simple: Enjoy 1 sensible meal, replace 2 meals with tasty SlimFast, shakes or bars, and satisfy cravings with 3 snacks. See results in just one week!

A Taste Explosion! Savory, real cheddar cheese is packed into every crunchy bite. Satisfy your cravings between meals with SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb Real Cheddar Cheese Snack Crisps. They are low-carb, keto-friendly, and free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors. It's the delicious cheesy taste you crave, without blowing up your macros.

Goodness On-the-Go: SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb™ Snack Crisps will make you feel good about snacking again. With optimal ketogenic nutrition, these snack crisps are made for guilt-free, on-the-go enjoyment. Your weight loss goals are within reach—and every bite tastes like a reward.

Keto Made Easy!® SlimFast® Keto provides you with the fuel you need to reach your goals. Our line of premium products is the perfect choice for making optimal low-carb, ketogenic nutrition as easy as 1-2-3.

Why Keto? Reaching a state of ketosis motivates your metabolism. The key to Keto is striking a balance of nutrients for your body to shift from carbs to fat as fuel. Count on SlimFast Keto products to help you become keto confident!

SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Snack Crisps are the no-compromise, Keto-friendly snack that helps calm cravings between meals. Real cheddar cheese is packed into every savory bite, making Keto snacking an easy choice. Now, the toughest decision you'll have is whether (or not) to share.

Ketogenic nutrition: Low carb, high fat

Convenient 100-calorie snack packs

5g protein

1g net carb

0g of sugar

Naturally flavored

No artificial ingredients

Gluten-free