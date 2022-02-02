Hover to Zoom
SlimFast® Keto Cheddar Cheese Crisps
6 ct / 0.5 ozUPC: 0000834687561
Product Details
The clinically-proven SlimFast®Plan combines 40+ years of helping people, just like you, lose weight fast and keep it off.* The Plan† is simple: Enjoy 1 sensible meal, replace 2 meals with tasty SlimFast, shakes or bars, and satisfy cravings with 3 snacks. See results in just one week!
- A Taste Explosion! Savory, real cheddar cheese is packed into every crunchy bite. Satisfy your cravings between meals with SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb Real Cheddar Cheese Snack Crisps. They are low-carb, keto-friendly, and free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors. It's the delicious cheesy taste you crave, without blowing up your macros.
- Goodness On-the-Go: SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb™ Snack Crisps will make you feel good about snacking again. With optimal ketogenic nutrition, these snack crisps are made for guilt-free, on-the-go enjoyment. Your weight loss goals are within reach—and every bite tastes like a reward.
- Keto Made Easy!® SlimFast® Keto provides you with the fuel you need to reach your goals. Our line of premium products is the perfect choice for making optimal low-carb, ketogenic nutrition as easy as 1-2-3.
- Why Keto? Reaching a state of ketosis motivates your metabolism. The key to Keto is striking a balance of nutrients for your body to shift from carbs to fat as fuel. Count on SlimFast Keto products to help you become keto confident!
- SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Snack Crisps are the no-compromise, Keto-friendly snack that helps calm cravings between meals. Real cheddar cheese is packed into every savory bite, making Keto snacking an easy choice. Now, the toughest decision you'll have is whether (or not) to share.
- Ketogenic nutrition: Low carb, high fat
- Convenient 100-calorie snack packs
- 5g protein
- 1g net carb
- 0g of sugar
- Naturally flavored
- No artificial ingredients
- Gluten-free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium172mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium18mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes, Annatto (For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More