SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb™ Cookies & Creme Snack Cups Stuffed
Product Details
SlimFast Keto provides you with the fuel you need to reach your goals. Our line of premium products is the perfect choice for making optimal low-carb, ketogenic nutrition as easy as 1-2-3.
- 3g net carbs
- 0g added sugar
- 3g fiber
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
WHITE CHOCOLATE FLAVORED COATING [COCOA BUTTER, INULIN, WHOLE MILK POWDER, ERYTHRITOL, NATURAL FLAVOR, STEVIOL GLYCOSIDES (STEVIA EXTRACT), VANILLA EXTRACT, LECITHIN], ALLULOSE SYRUP, COOKIE [WHOLE FLAXSEED, PALM OIL, CORN FIBER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, POLYDEXTROSE, WHEAT FLOUR, COCOA (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), LECITHIN, SALT, BAKING SODA], PALM OIL, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, GUM ARABIC, GLYCERINE, CALCIUM CARBONATE, NATURAL FLAVOR, COCOA FLAKES (SODIUM ALGINATE, ALKALIZED COCOA POWDER, GUM ARABIC)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More