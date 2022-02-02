Ingredients

WHITE CHOCOLATE FLAVORED COATING [COCOA BUTTER, INULIN, WHOLE MILK POWDER, ERYTHRITOL, NATURAL FLAVOR, STEVIOL GLYCOSIDES (STEVIA EXTRACT), VANILLA EXTRACT, LECITHIN], ALLULOSE SYRUP, COOKIE [WHOLE FLAXSEED, PALM OIL, CORN FIBER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, POLYDEXTROSE, WHEAT FLOUR, COCOA (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), LECITHIN, SALT, BAKING SODA], PALM OIL, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, GUM ARABIC, GLYCERINE, CALCIUM CARBONATE, NATURAL FLAVOR, COCOA FLAKES (SODIUM ALGINATE, ALKALIZED COCOA POWDER, GUM ARABIC)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

