SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb™ Cookies & Creme Snack Cups Stuffed Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb™ Cookies & Creme Snack Cups Stuffed Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb™ Cookies & Creme Snack Cups Stuffed Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb™ Cookies & Creme Snack Cups Stuffed Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb™ Cookies & Creme Snack Cups Stuffed Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb™ Cookies & Creme Snack Cups Stuffed

12 ct / 0.7 ozUPC: 0000834687573
Purchase Options

Product Details

SlimFast Keto provides you with the fuel you need to reach your goals. Our line of premium products is the perfect choice for making optimal low-carb, ketogenic nutrition as easy as 1-2-3.

  • 3g net carbs
  • 0g added sugar
  • 3g fiber

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 cup
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate10g4%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium105mg8%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium42mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
WHITE CHOCOLATE FLAVORED COATING [COCOA BUTTER, INULIN, WHOLE MILK POWDER, ERYTHRITOL, NATURAL FLAVOR, STEVIOL GLYCOSIDES (STEVIA EXTRACT), VANILLA EXTRACT, LECITHIN], ALLULOSE SYRUP, COOKIE [WHOLE FLAXSEED, PALM OIL, CORN FIBER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, POLYDEXTROSE, WHEAT FLOUR, COCOA (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), LECITHIN, SALT, BAKING SODA], PALM OIL, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, GUM ARABIC, GLYCERINE, CALCIUM CARBONATE, NATURAL FLAVOR, COCOA FLAKES (SODIUM ALGINATE, ALKALIZED COCOA POWDER, GUM ARABIC)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More