SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb Mint Cup
14 ct / 0.6 ozUPC: 0000834687490
Product Details
Keto Made Easy!® SlimFast® Keto provides you with the fuel you need to reach your goals. Our line of premium products is the perfect choice for making optimal low-carb, ketogenic nutrition as easy as 1-2-3. The clinically-proven SlimFast Plan combines 40+ years of helping people, just like you, lose weight fast and keep it off.
- Goodness On-the-Go: SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb Snack Cups will make you feel good about snacking again. With optimal ketogenic nutrition, these snack cups are made for guilt-free, on-the-go enjoyment. Your weight loss goals are within reach—and every bite tastes like a reward.
- Why Keto? Reaching a state of ketosis motivates your metabolism. The key to Keto is striking a balance of nutrients for your body to shift from carbs to fat as fuel. Count on SlimFast Keto products to help you become keto confident!
- SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Snack Cups are the no-compromise, Keto-friendly snack that help defuse cravings between meals. This decadent combination of rich chocolate and minty-cool filling will feel like a reward for your taste buds.
- A Taste Explosion! Cool, minty filling surrounded by a rich layer of delicious chocolate delivers a flavor sensation that will leave your taste buds refreshed. Satisfy hunger with SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Chocolate Mint Snack Cups. They are made with MCT Oil, are keto-friendly, low-carb, and free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors. It's the delicious indulgence you crave, without blowing up your macros.
- Delicious Keto-friendly snack
- Zero Added Sugar
- Contains Coconut Oil MCTs
- 90 Calories or Less per Bomb