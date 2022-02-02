Keto Made Easy!® SlimFast® Keto provides you with the fuel you need to reach your goals. Our line of premium products is the perfect choice for making optimal low-carb, ketogenic nutrition as easy as 1-2-3. The clinically-proven SlimFast Plan combines 40+ years of helping people, just like you, lose weight fast and keep it off.

Goodness On-the-Go: SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb Snack Cups will make you feel good about snacking again. With optimal ketogenic nutrition, these snack cups are made for guilt-free, on-the-go enjoyment. Your weight loss goals are within reach—and every bite tastes like a reward.

Why Keto? Reaching a state of ketosis motivates your metabolism. The key to Keto is striking a balance of nutrients for your body to shift from carbs to fat as fuel. Count on SlimFast Keto products to help you become keto confident!

SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Snack Cups are the no-compromise, Keto-friendly snack that help defuse cravings between meals. This decadent combination of rich chocolate and minty-cool filling will feel like a reward for your taste buds.

A Taste Explosion! Cool, minty filling surrounded by a rich layer of delicious chocolate delivers a flavor sensation that will leave your taste buds refreshed. Satisfy hunger with SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Chocolate Mint Snack Cups. They are made with MCT Oil, are keto-friendly, low-carb, and free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors. It's the delicious indulgence you crave, without blowing up your macros.

Delicious Keto-friendly snack

Zero Added Sugar

Contains Coconut Oil MCTs

90 Calories or Less per Bomb