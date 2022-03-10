Count on SlimFast® Keto products to help you become Keto confident! The Clinically Proven SlimFast® Plan combines over 40 years of weight loss success with tasty and satisfying products, to now also offer you optimal ketogenic nutrition.SlimFast® Keto Meal Replacement Bars are ultra convenient to grab and enjoy on the go. So no matter how busy you are or how hectic your life gets, it's always easy to stay on plan and achieve your weight loss goals. Satisfy Hunger! We tripled the chocolate but kept it Keto. SlimFast Keto Triple Chocolate meal replacement bars are a decadent way to satisfy your hunger without compromise. These bars are packed with all the delicious low-carb ketogenic nutrition you need and are free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, flavors and colors! New SlimFast Keto Meal Replacement Bars are the ultimate choice for Keto... to go! Simply open the wrapper and enjoy the convenience of a keto compliant meal replacement with all the nutrients you need, and the delicious, satisfying experience you will crave.

Coconut Oil MCTs

Whey Protein

Perfect Grab-and-Go Meal

190 Calories Per Bar

Optimal Low-Carb Ketogenic Nutrition

Delicious & Satisfying