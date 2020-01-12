Why keto? Reaching a state of ketosis motivates your metabolism. The key to keto is striking a balance of nutrients for your body to shift from carbs to fat as fuel. Count on SlimFast keto products to help you become keto confident! SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bars are the ultimate choice for convenience, and the no-compromise way to crush your keto and nutrition goals. Each bar is picked with everything you need to make your macros count and every bite is exploding with unbeatable craving satisfaction. You'll be blown away!

SlimFast® Keto provides you with the fuel you need to reach your goals. Our line of premium products is the perfect choice for making optimal low-carb, ketogenic nutrition as easy as 1-2-3.

The SlimFast Keto Plan:

One Keto Friendly Meal—enjoy satisfying foods Replace Two Meals a Day with SlimFast Keto shakes or bars Enjoy Three Low-Carb Snacks—satisfy hunger between meals

Goodness on-the-go SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bars put keto convenience in the palm of your hand. Each delicious bar serves up optimal low-carb ketogenic nutrition with ease. All SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bars are crafted with 24 vitamins & minerals to bolster nutrition and MCT oil to help you mind your macros. Free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors, these bars are everything keto meal replacement bar should be. They're the bomb. A taste explosion fluffy, filling, and deliciously keto, the combination of creamy peanut butter and chocolate makes the perfect pair. Whether you enjoy them on-the-go, or leisurely savor every bite, these bars are made to perfectly complement your keto macros. Your weight loss goals are within reach and the journey is full of guilt-free keto indulgence.