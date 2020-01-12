SlimFast® Keto Whipped Peanut Butter Chocolate Meal Bars
Product Details
Why keto? Reaching a state of ketosis motivates your metabolism. The key to keto is striking a balance of nutrients for your body to shift from carbs to fat as fuel. Count on SlimFast keto products to help you become keto confident! SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bars are the ultimate choice for convenience, and the no-compromise way to crush your keto and nutrition goals. Each bar is picked with everything you need to make your macros count and every bite is exploding with unbeatable craving satisfaction. You'll be blown away!
SlimFast® Keto provides you with the fuel you need to reach your goals. Our line of premium products is the perfect choice for making optimal low-carb, ketogenic nutrition as easy as 1-2-3.
The SlimFast Keto Plan:
- One Keto Friendly Meal—enjoy satisfying foods
- Replace Two Meals a Day with SlimFast Keto shakes or bars
- Enjoy Three Low-Carb Snacks—satisfy hunger between meals
Goodness on-the-go SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bars put keto convenience in the palm of your hand. Each delicious bar serves up optimal low-carb ketogenic nutrition with ease. All SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bars are crafted with 24 vitamins & minerals to bolster nutrition and MCT oil to help you mind your macros. Free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors, these bars are everything keto meal replacement bar should be. They're the bomb. A taste explosion fluffy, filling, and deliciously keto, the combination of creamy peanut butter and chocolate makes the perfect pair. Whether you enjoy them on-the-go, or leisurely savor every bite, these bars are made to perfectly complement your keto macros. Your weight loss goals are within reach and the journey is full of guilt-free keto indulgence.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
MCT & Butter Blend [MCT Oil Blend (Palm, Coconut), Peanut Butter, Cocoa Butter], Soluble Fiber (Isomalto-oligosaccharide from Tapioca), Protein Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Milk Protein Isolate), Unsweetened Chocolate, Tapioca Syrup, Cacao Nibs, Inulin, Erythritol, Peanut Flour, Natural Flavor, Glycerin, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Stevia Extract, Natural Vanilla Extract, Cultured Dextrose, Mixed Tocopherols.Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Phosphate, Vitamin E Acetate, Ascorbic Acid, Niacinamide, Biotin, Ferric Orthophosphate, Zinc Oxide, Pantothenic Acid, Manganese Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin A (Retinyl Palmitate), Chromium Chloride, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Phytonadione (Vitamin K1), Sodium Molybdate, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3), Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Copper Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Folic Acid, Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12).
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More