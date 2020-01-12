SlimFast® Keto Whipped Peanut Butter Chocolate Meal Bars Perspective: front
SlimFast® Keto Whipped Peanut Butter Chocolate Meal Bars Perspective: back
SlimFast® Keto Whipped Peanut Butter Chocolate Meal Bars Perspective: left
SlimFast® Keto Whipped Peanut Butter Chocolate Meal Bars Perspective: right
SlimFast® Keto Whipped Peanut Butter Chocolate Meal Bars Perspective: top
SlimFast® Keto Whipped Peanut Butter Chocolate Meal Bars Perspective: bottom
SlimFast® Keto Whipped Peanut Butter Chocolate Meal Bars

5 ct / 1.48 ozUPC: 0000834687451
Why keto? Reaching a state of ketosis motivates your metabolism. The key to keto is striking a balance of nutrients for your body to shift from carbs to fat as fuel. Count on SlimFast keto products to help you become keto confident! SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bars are the ultimate choice for convenience, and the no-compromise way to crush your keto and nutrition goals. Each bar is picked with everything you need to make your macros count and every bite is exploding with unbeatable craving satisfaction. You'll be blown away!

SlimFast® Keto provides you with the fuel you need to reach your goals. Our line of premium products is the perfect choice for making optimal low-carb, ketogenic nutrition as easy as 1-2-3.

The SlimFast Keto Plan:

  1. One Keto Friendly Meal—enjoy satisfying foods
  2. Replace Two Meals a Day with SlimFast Keto shakes or bars
  3. Enjoy Three Low-Carb Snacks—satisfy hunger between meals

Goodness on-the-go SlimFast® Keto Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bars put keto convenience in the palm of your hand. Each delicious bar serves up optimal low-carb ketogenic nutrition with ease. All SlimFast Keto Fat Bomb Meal Replacement Bars are crafted with 24 vitamins & minerals to bolster nutrition and MCT oil to help you mind your macros. Free from gluten, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors, these bars are everything keto meal replacement bar should be. They're the bomb. A taste explosion fluffy, filling, and deliciously keto, the combination of creamy peanut butter and chocolate makes the perfect pair. Whether you enjoy them on-the-go, or leisurely savor every bite, these bars are made to perfectly complement your keto macros. Your weight loss goals are within reach and the journey is full of guilt-free keto indulgence.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (42 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber9g32.14%
Sugar3g
Protein7g
Biotin135mcg450%
Calcium64mg4%
Chromium48mcg140%
Copper0.3mg35%
Iodide45mcg30%
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium98mg25%
Manganese1mg45%
Molybdenum23mcg50%
Niacin9mg60%
Phosphorus150mg10%
Potassium82mg2%
Riboflavin0.5mg40%
Thiamin0.5mg40%
Vitamin A375Number of International Units40%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin D5Number of International Units25%
Vitamin E12Number of International Units80%
Vitamin K20mcg15%
Zinc5mg45%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
MCT & Butter Blend [MCT Oil Blend (Palm, Coconut), Peanut Butter, Cocoa Butter], Soluble Fiber (Isomalto-oligosaccharide from Tapioca), Protein Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Milk Protein Isolate), Unsweetened Chocolate, Tapioca Syrup, Cacao Nibs, Inulin, Erythritol, Peanut Flour, Natural Flavor, Glycerin, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Stevia Extract, Natural Vanilla Extract, Cultured Dextrose, Mixed Tocopherols.Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Phosphate, Vitamin E Acetate, Ascorbic Acid, Niacinamide, Biotin, Ferric Orthophosphate, Zinc Oxide, Pantothenic Acid, Manganese Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin A (Retinyl Palmitate), Chromium Chloride, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Phytonadione (Vitamin K1), Sodium Molybdate, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3), Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Copper Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Folic Acid, Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12).

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.