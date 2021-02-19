SlimFast Original Cappuccino Delight Meal Replacement Shakes
Product Details
The Clinically Proven Way to Lose Weight Fast and Keep It Off!* Nobody gives you more ways to lose weight than SlimFast. SlimFast Original. A taste you'll love, guaranteed. SlimFast Advanced Nutrition. Higher Protein, lower sugar†, and lower carbs. SlimFast Advanced Energy. Energy for hours, higher protein, lower sugar†, and lower carbs. Original Formula, a classic for over 40 years, bringing you the taste you'll love. Specially formulated meal replacement ready-to-drink shakes for home, work, or on-the-go.
- Clinically Proven - The SlimFast® Plan
- One sensible meal, enjoy your favorite foods.
- Replace two meals a day with shakes, smoothies or bars.
- Indulge in three snacks, satisfy hunger between meals.
- 10g of protein.
- 5g of fiber‡ and 24 vitamins and minerals.
- Hunger control for 4 hours, satisfies you between meals.
- Gluten free.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fat free milk, water, sugar, canola oil, maltodextrin, milk protein concentrate, natural and artificial flavors, cellulose gel, cellulose gum, coffee extract, mono and diglycerides, potassium phosphate, soy lecithin, calcium phosphate, carrageenan, sucralose and acesulfame potassium.<br> Vitamins and Minerals: calcium carbonate, calcium phosphate, magnesium oxide, sodium ascorbate, vitamin E acetate, ferric orthophosphate, niacinamide, zinc oxide, calcium pantothenate, manganese sulfate, copper gluconate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, vitamin A palmitate, thiamin mononitrate, chromium chloride, riboflavin, biotin, folic acid, sodium molybdate, sodium selenite, phytonadione (vitamin K1), potassium iodide, cholecalciferol (vitamin D3), and cyanocobalamin (vitamin B12). <b>Sweetened with nutritive sweeteners and a non-nutritive. Contains milk and soy.</b>
