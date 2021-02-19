Ingredients

Fat free milk, water, sugar, canola oil, maltodextrin, milk protein concentrate, natural and artificial flavors, cellulose gel, cellulose gum, coffee extract, mono and diglycerides, potassium phosphate, soy lecithin, calcium phosphate, carrageenan, sucralose and acesulfame potassium.<br> Vitamins and Minerals: calcium carbonate, calcium phosphate, magnesium oxide, sodium ascorbate, vitamin E acetate, ferric orthophosphate, niacinamide, zinc oxide, calcium pantothenate, manganese sulfate, copper gluconate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, vitamin A palmitate, thiamin mononitrate, chromium chloride, riboflavin, biotin, folic acid, sodium molybdate, sodium selenite, phytonadione (vitamin K1), potassium iodide, cholecalciferol (vitamin D3), and cyanocobalamin (vitamin B12). <b>Sweetened with nutritive sweeteners and a non-nutritive. Contains milk and soy.</b>

Disclaimer

