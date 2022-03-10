SlimFast Original Rich Chocolate Royale Meal Replacement Shake Mix Perspective: front
SlimFast Original Rich Chocolate Royale Meal Replacement Shake Mix Perspective: back
SlimFast Original Rich Chocolate Royale Meal Replacement Shake Mix Perspective: left
SlimFast Original Rich Chocolate Royale Meal Replacement Shake Mix Perspective: right
SlimFast Original Rich Chocolate Royale Meal Replacement Shake Mix

12.83 ozUPC: 0000834602635
Clinically Proven to Lose Weight Fast!*For over 40 years, millions of Americans have lost weight and kept it off using SlimFast® Original Meal Shakes, as part of the clinically proven SlimFast plan. 50 clinical studies prove the SlimFast plan helps you effectively lose weight, and you can see results in just one week!*

  • The SlimFast® Plan.
  • One sensible meal, enjoy your favorite foods.
  • Replace two meals a day with shakes, smoothies or bars.
  • Indulge in three snacks, satisfy hunger between meals.

Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol4mg1%
Sodium130mg5%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sugar , Cocoa ( Processed with Alkali ) , High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Maltodextrin , Gum Arabic , Cellulose Gel , Buttermilk Powder , Milk Protein Concentrate , Soy Fiber , Xanthan Gum , Soy Lecithin , Sodium Phosphate , Salt , Artificial Flavor , Carrageenan , Dextrose , Potassium Phosphate , Guar Gum , Acesulfame Potassium , Aspartame . Vitamins and Minerals : Calcium Carbonate , Magnesium Oxide , Calcium Phosphate , Sodium Ascorbate , Vitamin E Acetate , Ferric Orthophosphate , Niacinamide , Zinc Oxide , Calcium Pantothenate , Manganese Sulfate , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Thiamin Mononitrate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Chromium Chloride , Riboflavin , Biotin , Copper Gluconate , Folic Acid , Sodium Molybdate , Sodium Selenite , Phytonadione ( Vitamin K1 ) , Potassium Iodide , Cholecalciferol ( Vitamin D3 ) and Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) . Sweetened , with : Nutritive and Non-Nutritive Sweetener .

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.