Ingredients

Sugar , Cocoa ( Processed with Alkali ) , High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Maltodextrin , Gum Arabic , Cellulose Gel , Buttermilk Powder , Milk Protein Concentrate , Soy Fiber , Xanthan Gum , Soy Lecithin , Sodium Phosphate , Salt , Artificial Flavor , Carrageenan , Dextrose , Potassium Phosphate , Guar Gum , Acesulfame Potassium , Aspartame . Vitamins and Minerals : Calcium Carbonate , Magnesium Oxide , Calcium Phosphate , Sodium Ascorbate , Vitamin E Acetate , Ferric Orthophosphate , Niacinamide , Zinc Oxide , Calcium Pantothenate , Manganese Sulfate , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Thiamin Mononitrate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Chromium Chloride , Riboflavin , Biotin , Copper Gluconate , Folic Acid , Sodium Molybdate , Sodium Selenite , Phytonadione ( Vitamin K1 ) , Potassium Iodide , Cholecalciferol ( Vitamin D3 ) and Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) . Sweetened , with : Nutritive and Non-Nutritive Sweetener .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More