Not intended for use on textured or re-finished surfaces. Be sure your mat is secure before use. Designed to look and feel like real pebbles with depth and dimension.Machine washable for years of use. Made of durable, high-quality vinyl. Great massaging feel underfoot. Adheres to non-textured surfaces with suction cups. The SlipX Solutions® gray Pebble Bath Mat looks just like real pebbles in a river.