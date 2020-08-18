Reliable slip protection, using suction cups, for the full length of your tub. Made of durable, high-quality vinyl. Machine washable for years of use. Works on almost any non-textured tub surface. Not for use on textured or refinished surfaces. 16″W x 39″L. Cushioned, comfortable feel underfoot. The SlipX Solutions® Extra Long Bath Mat has been one of our most popular bath mats for decades! It provides impressive full-tub coverage and helps reduce the risk of slips and falls. In fact, this bath mat is 30% longer than the average bath mat!