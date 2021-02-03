Machine washable for years of reliable use. Top-quality natural rubber provides soft, reliable slip-resistance and amazing durability. Good coverage! 250 strong suction cups keep mat firmly secured to non-textured surfaces. Powerful Microban® Antimicrobial Product Protection inhibits the growth of odor and stain-causing bacteria on mat surface.

The SlipX Solutions® Large Rubber Bath Safety Mat with Microban Antimicrobial Product Protection is made of durable, high-quality natural rubber.