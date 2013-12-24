Slow-Mag® Magnesium Chloride Tablets Perspective: front
Slow-Mag® Magnesium Chloride Tablets Perspective: back
Slow-Mag® Magnesium Chloride Tablets Perspective: left
Slow-Mag® Magnesium Chloride Tablets Perspective: right
Slow-Mag® Magnesium Chloride Tablets Perspective: top
Slow-Mag® Magnesium Chloride Tablets

60 ctUPC: 0006761810760
Product Details

Magnesium is important to support normal function of the heart, muscles and nerves. SlowMag MG is one of the best ways to supplement the magnesium you need.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium238mg24%
Chloride405mg12%
Magnesium143mg36%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium Chloride , Calcium Carbonate , Hypromellose Phthalate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Talc , Titanium Dioxide , Triacetin , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid , Povidone , Acacia , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Hypromellose , Shellac , Blue 2 Aluminum Lake , Mineral Oil , Propylene Glycol . Hypromellose

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
