Slow-Mag® Magnesium Chloride Tablets
Magnesium is important to support normal function of the heart, muscles and nerves. SlowMag MG is one of the best ways to supplement the magnesium you need.
Magnesium Chloride , Calcium Carbonate , Hypromellose Phthalate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Talc , Titanium Dioxide , Triacetin , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid , Povidone , Acacia , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Hypromellose , Shellac , Blue 2 Aluminum Lake , Mineral Oil , Propylene Glycol . Hypromellose
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
