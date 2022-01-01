Hover to Zoom
Sluban 399 Aircraft Carrier 1:450 Scale Building Brick Kit (1058 Pcs)
1UPC: 0066774111616
Purchase Options
Product Details
Sluban building bricks are 100% compatible with the leading brands! The ABS Plastic anti-wear material is safe for kids to play with, the colors do not fade and the material is stable. The newest Sluban mini-figures' heads and wrists can be rotated 15 degrees, the waists can be rotated 360 degrees.Features. Aircraft Carrier 1-450 Scale. 1058 PieceSpecifications. Weight: 5.7 lbs