Hover to Zoom
Sluban 515 Girls Dream Pet Beauty Building Brick Kit (30 pcs)
1UPC: 0066774111697
Purchase Options
Product Details
Sluban building bricks are 100% compatible with the leading brands! The ABS Plastic anti-wear material is safe for kids to play with, the colors do not fade and the material is stable. The newest Sluban mini-figures' heads and wrists can be rotated 15 degrees, the waists can be rotated 360 degrees.Features. Girls Dream-Pet Beauty. 30 PieceSpecifications. Weight: 0.2 lbs