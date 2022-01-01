Hover to Zoom
Sluban 596 BUILDER Military -8PCS IN ONE DISPLAY 338PCS
1UPC: 0066774111786
Purchase Options
Product Details
Sluban building bricks are 100% compatible with the leading brands! The ABS Plastic anti-wear material is safe for kids to play with, the colors do not fade and the material is stable. The newest Sluban mini-figures' heads and wrists can be rotated 15 degrees, the waists can be rotated 360 degrees.Features. Builder Military in One Display. Military 8 Piece. 338 PieceSpecifications. Weight: 0.9 lbs