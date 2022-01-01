Sluban 638A POLICE 4-in-1 Assault Boat Building Brick Kit (74 Pcs) (Kit A Collect them all!) Perspective: front
Sluban 638A POLICE 4-in-1 Assault Boat Building Brick Kit (74 Pcs) (Kit A Collect them all!)

1UPC: 0066774111733
Product Details

Sluban building bricks are 100% compatible with the leading brands! The ABS Plastic anti-wear material is safe for kids to play with, the colors do not fade and the material is stable. The newest Sluban mini-figures' heads and wrists can be rotated 15 degrees, the waists can be rotated 360 degrees.

Features. Police 4-in-1 Assault Boat. 74 PieceSpecifications. Weight: 1 lbs

 