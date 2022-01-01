Hover to Zoom
Small Jazz Apples
1 ct
Jazz apples are sweet with a tangy effervescence, intense crunch and fresh flavor. A natural cross between Braeburn and Royal Gala, Jazz apples were discovered in New Zealand and are now grown by select orchardists in Washington State. Use in salads, snacking, jams and butters, cider and baked desserts.
- Non-GMO
- A specialty apple with a sweet and tangy flavor.
- Store in refrigerator
- Gently wash before eating.