Small Red Mango
1 ctUPC: 0000000004051
Product Details
Mangos are fragrant, extra juicy, and sweet. They have become an everyday treat, and are packed with over 20 vitamins and minerals including A and C, making them a superfood. They can be used for everything from entrée salads and smoothies to fresh salsas and luscious desserts.
- Naturally gluten-free
- Use in salads, smoothies, salsas and desserts
- Mangos are juicy and sweet with a floral, citrusy flavor
- Pairs well with other fruits in fruit salad, or as a main ingredient in pies and desserts
- Store in refrigerator
- Slice the mango lengthwise, then score and cube
Ingredients
Small Mango; Nutrifacts based on USDA Food-A-Pedia (Mango) for 1 cup Sliced, raw
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
