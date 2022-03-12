Mangos are fragrant, extra juicy, and sweet. They have become an everyday treat, and are packed with over 20 vitamins and minerals including A and C, making them a superfood. They can be used for everything from entrée salads and smoothies to fresh salsas and luscious desserts.

Naturally gluten-free

Use in salads, smoothies, salsas and desserts

Mangos are juicy and sweet with a floral, citrusy flavor

Pairs well with other fruits in fruit salad, or as a main ingredient in pies and desserts

Store in refrigerator

Slice the mango lengthwise, then score and cube