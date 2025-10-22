Hover to Zoom
Smart Balance Chunky Peanut Butter & Flaxseed Oil Spread
16 ozUPC: 0003377610035
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
Want a peanut butter and oil blend that's bursting with flavor? Look no further than Smart Balance Chunky Peanut Butter and Oil Blend. Made with the rich flavor of roasted peanuts and the benefits of omega-3, this delicious peanut butter is great for toast, sandwiches, baking and more. It is also non-GMO Project Verified. Smart Balance: Spread the Goodness Everywhere.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat12g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein7g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Cane Sugar, Salt, Molasses), Oil Blend (Flaxseed and Palm Fruit Oils)
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More