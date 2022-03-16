Smart Balance Original Buttery Spread Perspective: front
Smart Balance Original Buttery Spread

15 ozUPC: 0003377601100
Add delicious buttery goodness to all your favorite foods with Smart Balance Original Buttery Spread. This smooth, creamy spread is great on toast, muffins, vegetables and more. Smart Balance supports healthy cholesterol levels that are already in the normal range,* is gluten free, is an excellent source of vitamin D, contains 400 mg of omega-3 ALA per serving and contains 60% less saturated fat than butter.** It's perfect for spreading, baking or cooking. Smart Balance: Spread the Goodness Everywhere.

* When used as part of a healthy diet low in saturated fat and that includes exercise and other physical activity

** Butter has 7 g sat fat per serving. This product has 2.5 g sat fat per serving.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat4.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin D4mcg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vegetable Oil Blend (Canola, Palm, and Olive Oils), Water, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Pea Protein, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sunflower Lecithin, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta-carotene (Color), Vitamin D, Monoglycerides of Vegetable Fatty Acids (Emulsifier), and Potassium Sorbate, Lactic Acid, Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Preserve Freshness).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

