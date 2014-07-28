Hover to Zoom
Smart Juice Organic Black Mulberry Juice
33.8 Fl OzUPC: 0089435700256
Purchase Options
Product Details
Smart Juice® black mulberry juice is prepared from premium, organically grown, tree-ripened fruit. The juice has never been concentrated.
- Fresh-Pressed • Not From Concentrate
- Antioxidant Rich!
- Unfiltered with Pulp • More Nutrients
- 100% Juice
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
- No Preservatives or Artificial Anything
- No Sugar Added
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories131
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium24mg1%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar20g
Protein3.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Black Mulberry Juice
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More