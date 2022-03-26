Hover to Zoom
Smart Juice Organic Pomegranate
33.8 fl ozUPC: 0089435700200
Product Details
Smart Juice® pomegranate juice is prepared from premium, organically grown, tree-ripened fruit. The juice has never been concentrated.
- Antioxidant Rich!
- 100% Juice
- Fresh-Squeezed / Not From Concentrate
- No Preservatives or Artificial Anything
- No Sugar Added
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate37g13.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar33g
Protein1g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Pomegranate Juice, Organic Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
