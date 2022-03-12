Attention Snackers! Smart Puffs is at the top of its class, made with real, simple ingredients baked into tasty, crunchy puffs. They're just the answer you've been looking for. Smart Puffs is a deliciously light and airy snack made from the finest milled American corn and the tastiest real cheddar.

Gluten & Trans Fat Free

No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Preservatives

Kosher