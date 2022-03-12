Smart Puffs Real Wisconsin Cheddar Baked Cheese Puffs Perspective: front
Smart Puffs Real Wisconsin Cheddar Baked Cheese Puffs

4.5 ozUPC: 0001566522030
Attention Snackers! Smart Puffs is at the top of its class, made with real, simple ingredients baked into tasty, crunchy puffs. They're just the answer you've been looking for. Smart Puffs is a deliciously light and airy snack made from the finest milled American corn and the tastiest real cheddar.

  • Gluten & Trans Fat Free
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Preservatives
  • Kosher

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cornmeal, Sunflower Oil and/or Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Lactic Acid and Citric Acid (For Flavor), Organic Black Pepper

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
