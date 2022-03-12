Smart Puffs Real Wisconsin Cheddar Baked Cheese Puffs
Product Details
Attention Snackers! Smart Puffs is at the top of its class, made with real, simple ingredients baked into tasty, crunchy puffs. They're just the answer you've been looking for. Smart Puffs is a deliciously light and airy snack made from the finest milled American corn and the tastiest real cheddar.
- Gluten & Trans Fat Free
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Preservatives
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cornmeal, Sunflower Oil and/or Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Lactic Acid and Citric Acid (For Flavor), Organic Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
