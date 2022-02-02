Smart Sweets™ Fruity Gummy Bears Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Smart Sweets™ Fruity Gummy Bears Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Smart Sweets™ Fruity Gummy Bears

1.8 ozUPC: 0062784357514
Purchase Options

Product Details

At SmartSweets™ we are on a mission to Kick Sugar, Keep Candy! Our pinky promise to you is delicious candy with no sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and added sugar. We use only the most advanced, high-quality and innovative ingredients to kick as many grams of sugar per bag out of the traditional candy you know and love. Feel good about candy!

  • Only 4g of sugar & 110 calories for the whole bag
  • Non-GMO, gluten free, no common allergens as ingredients: peanut & tree nut, dairy & soy
  • No sugar alcohols, added sugar or artificial sweeteners

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bag (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber9g32.14%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Isomalto-oligosaccharides (Vegetable Source), Allulose, Non-GMO Soluble Tapioca Fiber, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Peach, Apple, Lemon, and Raspberry Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (For Color), Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Monk Fruit Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More