Smart Sweets™ Fruity Gummy Bears
Product Details
At SmartSweets™ we are on a mission to Kick Sugar, Keep Candy! Our pinky promise to you is delicious candy with no sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and added sugar. We use only the most advanced, high-quality and innovative ingredients to kick as many grams of sugar per bag out of the traditional candy you know and love. Feel good about candy!
- Only 4g of sugar & 110 calories for the whole bag
- Non-GMO, gluten free, no common allergens as ingredients: peanut & tree nut, dairy & soy
- No sugar alcohols, added sugar or artificial sweeteners
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Isomalto-oligosaccharides (Vegetable Source), Allulose, Non-GMO Soluble Tapioca Fiber, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Peach, Apple, Lemon, and Raspberry Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (For Color), Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Monk Fruit Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More