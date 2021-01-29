Smart Sweets™ Peach Rings Candy
Product Details
At Smart Sweets we’ve innovated the first delicious candy- Without the sugar. Our promise to you: free from sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners. Every ingredient we use is non-GMO, always real and never artificial. Kick Sugar, Keep Candy!
- Free of sugar alcohols and no artificial sweeteners
- Plant-based, non-GMO, gluten free, peanut & tree nut free, dairy free & soy free
- Only 3g of sugar & 100 calories per pouch
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Prebiotic Soluble Fiber from Tapioca, Rice Flour, Pectin, Chicory Root Fiber, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (For Color), Natural Peach Flavor, Coconut Oil, Stevia Leaf Extract, Carnauba Wax
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
