1.8 oz
At Smart Sweets we’ve innovated the first delicious candy- Without the sugar. Our promise to you: free from sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners. Every ingredient we use is non-GMO, always real and never artificial. Kick Sugar, Keep Candy!

  • Free of sugar alcohols and no artificial sweeteners
  • Plant-based, non-GMO, gluten free, peanut & tree nut free, dairy free & soy free
  • Only 3g of sugar & 100 calories per pouch

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bag (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate33g12%
Dietary Fiber28g100%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Prebiotic Soluble Fiber from Tapioca, Rice Flour, Pectin, Chicory Root Fiber, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (For Color), Natural Peach Flavor, Coconut Oil, Stevia Leaf Extract, Carnauba Wax

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

