SmartBones is proud to be the maker of an innovative rawhide free chew. They are 99 digestible and help to encourage good oral hygiene. SmartBones Large Peanut Butter Chews are manufactured from all-natural chicken and peanut butter. They contain no rawhide which makes for a safer product. For the dog with a sensitive system they are easy to digest. These chews provide optimal chewing exercise and assist in maintaining the health of your dog’s teeth. Each chew contains recommended vitamins and minerals. The individual chews are approximately 6.5 inches in size and are ideal for dogs weighing more than 40 lbs. Dogs love this delicious treat.

